Missing teenage girl last seen downtown, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen downtown.

Aminata Diallo, 16, has been missing since early April, and police are concerned about her well-being.

Diallo is described as 5’6″, with an average build and short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

