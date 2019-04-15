Canada
April 15, 2019 11:45 am

Ontario government redesigns driver’s licence cards to prevent fraud, identity theft

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Not just the slogan, but the number of plates needed on your vehicle. (April 9)

A A

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will launch a redesigned driver’s licence this fall.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the licence cards were last updated 12 years, and the industry standard is five to seven years to help combat fraud and identity theft.

READ MORE: Doug Ford government rebranding Ontario’s logo, slogans, licence plates

The card design will shift from the current mix of blue and green to a look that is largely blue and white with the province’s redesigned trillium logo.

The government says the redesigned licence plates, which were unveiled last week, will be available in February 2020 after the current supply of plates is exhausted.

READ MORE: Ontario considers scrapping front licence plates, final decisions have not been made

The province says it has resolved the problem that led to licence plates peeling and flaking and will now guarantee the plates for life.

Yurek says the plates will remain on both the front and back of vehicles across the province.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jeff Yurek
Licence Plates
Ontario Licence Plates
Ontario Licence Plates Theft
Ontario PC Government
Ontario politics
Ontario trillium Logo
progressive conservatives

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.