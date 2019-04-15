Caledonia woman out $3,000 after phone refund scam

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is alerting the public about a recent scam which claimed at least one victim.

Investigators from Haldimand County say a female victim from Caledonia was contacted by phone in early April and promised $500 after a representative alleged he was from an anti-virus company that had taken unauthorized payments from customers.

OPP say the rep told the woman he was directed to pay customers back and needed banking information in order for the money to be deposited in her account.

The female provided her info and later discovered that $3,000 had been withdrawn from her account.

Police are advising the public to never provide personal banking information to anyone they don’t know, particularly from unsolicited calls.

It’s also recommended to take notes of such a conversation and record the caller’s full name, business, and contact information.

For more information on fraud, police recommend calling the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.

