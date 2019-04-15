Inmate serving life sentences dies at Stony Mountain Prison

A 27-year-old inmate has died at Stony Mountain Institution, the jail that sits just 30 minutes outside of Winnipeg.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release that Michael Monney had been in the jail since April 2016 serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, use of an imitation firearm, and robbery.

There’s no indication from the agency how he died.

It says that in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances and that its policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.