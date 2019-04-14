‘Major spring storm’ to hit Quebec, Environment Canada warns

Much of southern Quebec is under a rainfall warning, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City.

Environment Canada is warning of “a major spring storm,” expected to hit the province of Quebec from Sunday evening into Monday.

The weather agency says the affected areas could see between 25 to 40 mm of rain.

There could be incidences of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Because the ground is still frozen, its ability to absorb rainfall is reduced.

Furthermore, Environment Canada says heavy downpours could result in flash floods and the unwanted pooling of water on the roads.

The rainfall warning comes a week after an ice storm left thousands in the dark, with the Laval area being the hardest hit.

