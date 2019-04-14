As much as 40 mm of rain, 10 cm of snow forecast for New Brunswick

New Brunswickers should be ready for a deluge of rain and snow to kick off the week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the province as a stretch of central and northeastern New Brunswick including Miramichi, Bathurst and the Acadian peninsula are under a rainfall warning.

A mixture of snow and ice pellets is set to begin this evening before transitioning through freezing rain to rain overnight into Monday morning.

Rain will likely persist into Monday before changing back to snow on Monday evening.

Parts of the province under a rainfall warning are expected to see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain with the possibility of five to 10 centimetres of snow for the northernmost portions New Brunswick.

Central and Southern New Brunswick could see 15 to 30 mm of rain by late Monday afternoon.

Precipitation is expected to taper off by Tuesday.