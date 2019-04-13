Fire
April 13, 2019 6:24 pm
Updated: April 13, 2019 6:26 pm

Fire prompts 23 to evacuate Bridgeland apartment building

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary crews responded to a fire in a Bridgeland apartment building on Saturday.

Global News
Twenty-three people had to leave their Bridgeland apartment suites after a small fire broke out in Calgary on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to smoke coming from the second floor of a building in the 400 block of 2 Avenue N.E. just before 1:30 p.m.

The fire started in one of the units and was extinguished by sprinklers before crews arrived, the fire department said. The building had working smoke alarms.

Residents were assessed by Alberta Health Services, and once the building’s air quality is safe, people will be allowed to return, the fire department added.

Police were on scene for security and traffic control.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

