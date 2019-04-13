World
April 13, 2019 2:35 pm

5 injured after race car goes off tracks and crashes into spectators in Sweden

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Five people have suffered injuries after a race car crashed into a crowd of spectators during a rallycross event in Sweden, according to Swedish police.

Police said the car veered off the track after it collided with another car during the race.

Three spectators — a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 60s — suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers suffered milder injuries.

The car that went off the track is being examined by investigators.

