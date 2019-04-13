London Lightning come home to play deciding Game 5

The London Lightning used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to tilt the game their way as they stayed alive again in the NBL Canada playoffs.

London defeated the K-W Titans 100-94 to force a fifth game in their best-of-five series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

K-W had come out strong, leading by eight points after the first quarter and by five points at halftime, before the Lightning came storming back.

READ MORE: Dale Hunter expected to be head coach of Canada’s 2020 World Junior team

Flen Whitfield of the Titans led all scorers with 25 points. K-W’s Akeem Ellis recorded a double-double with two points and 10 rebounds.

Marvin Phillips had 21 points to lead London in scoring. Xavier Moon had 14 and Mo Bolden scored 13.

READ MORE: London Lightning beat K-W Titans in game 3 to avoid elimination

The road team has won every game so far in the series. London will go looking to change that in Game 5.

Tip-off is 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens and the Lightning are asking fans to wear black to the game.

Sunday will also feature a deciding game between the Sudbury Five and the St. John’s Edge in Newfoundland.

Halifax wrapped up their series with Cape Breton with a 121-76 trouncing of the Highlanders on Saturday night.

WATCH: Shane Wright selected #1 by the OHL Kingston Frontenacs (April 5)