Political parties should be financially incentivized to nominate women candidates: House panel

A House of Commons committee is making a cross-party call for the federal government to offer financial incentives to political parties that nominate more women candidates to run for election.

The recommendation is one of 14 the status of women committee makes in a new report about the ongoing under-representation of women in politics.

The committee zeroed in on the role political parties play, saying they should work harder to get more women to run by eliminating sexism and biases that might be built into their recruitment efforts.

One potential fix, the committee says, would be to offer cash incentives, such as subsidies, to encourage parties to help more women get nominated and then elected.

The government must now respond to the report.