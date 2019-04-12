Sports
April 12, 2019 10:49 pm

OHL Roundup: Friday, April 12, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SAGINAW, Mich. – Morgan Frost had a hat trick as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Saginaw Spirit 6-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Frost put away the winner 7:20 into the second period as the Greyhounds cut Saginaw’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Jaden Peca scored twice for Sault Ste. Marie and Keeghan Howdeshell chipped in as well.

Matthew Villalta stopped 41 shots for the win.

Albert Michnac and Bode Wilde scored for the Spirit, while Tristan Lennox combined with Ivan Prosvetov for 16 saves.

The Greyhounds scored on their one power play and Saginaw was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

STORM 3 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored twice, including the third-period winner, as Guelph topped the Knights.

London leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Domenico Commisso also scored for the Storm.

Alex Formenton replied for the Knights.

View link »
Visit Curious CastListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsSubscribe with RSSListen on Spotify

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.