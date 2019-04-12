Farnworth: Violence in Surrey ‘frustrating and unacceptable’

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says he’s “looking forward” to seeing Surrey’s report on policing moving from the RCMP to a civic force.

Farnworth says once he’s received the report and reviewed it, he expects it will be made public.

Speaking to reporters in Surrey, he’s asked about whether he thinks there should be public consultation, as some on council have called for.

“I note the mayor has indicated he will be doing some consultation but that is Surrey’s process and that is up for the council of Surrey to determine how they want to proceed,” Farnworth said. “My role will be to receive that report and to evaluate that report along with my ministry.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has said the report should be on Farnworth’s desk by the third week of April, which of course is next week.

Meanwhile, Farnworth says the violence in Surrey over the past few weeks is both ‘frustrating and unacceptable.”

“It just reinforces the need for all of us at all levels of government to do as much as we can to try and combat it and deal with it.”

Farnworth was asked if he thinks politicians and police are making progress in tackling the violence.

“It is a difficult problem, no doubt about it. But I believe that we are making progress but there days it doesn’t seem like it but I do believe we are making progress.”

On Friday, Farnworth announced $6 million in grants to support government crime prevention priorities, just two blocks from where this week’s fatal shooting happened in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.