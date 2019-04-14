Practical, stylish, or just plain ugly? Winnipeg fashionista breaks down the fanny pack

Children of the ’80s, try not to wince — one of the most polarizing trends in fashion has made its way back into the mainstream.

It’s not teased hair, stirrup pants or scrunchies. It’s not even Hammer pants.

The fanny pack is back, and on some of fashion’s biggest runways this year. Vogue named it one of the leading trends last spring and summer.

But these aren’t the neon-coloured nylon bags and waist-hugging straps that you remember, says Winnipeg style blogger Jackie Anderson of Style My Dreams.

“Fashion is always a circle, there’s rarely anything new,” she said. “Things are upgraded or changed so I’m curious to see, come next year, what it’s going to look like.”

The fanny pack has its roots in primitive times. According to VICE magazine, it first appeared more than 5,000 years ago as part of Ötzi, or Iceman’s wardrobe, whose mummified remains were found in Europe. The waist bag was also used in Egyptian civilizations and by English knights.

It made its triumphant return when it was widely popularized in the 1980s. Some loved its practicality while others thought it was downright ugly.

Anderson, who is married to Corus radio host Hal Anderson, said she’s not fully sold on the trend but admits the bag has become more chic.

“A lot of the designers gave them a modern revamp. The current 2018/2019 versions are at least more slimming and more compact and convenient for our lifestyle,” she said.

The trend is also appealing to more men, said Anderson. Popular men’s streetwear company Supreme came out with a ‘waist bag’ that’s been wore by some of fashion’s biggest influencers like A$AP Rocky and Justin Bieber.

“I would say more men in this generation are more fashion conscious, and are much more aware of wearing stylish clothing. There are so many fashion sites for guys and they all wear the belt,” she said.

Even Global News’ sister station got in on the trend this year — Power97 has been giving away promotional fanny packs to listeners for several months.

It’s not a trend Anderson’s going to try just yet, but she’s interested to see where it goes.

“I don’t know if I’d personally go out and buy one, but never say never,” she said.

