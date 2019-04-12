Prominent N.S. Tories considering federal bids, buoyed by Liberal troubles

Nova Scotia’s Tory leader says possible federal bids from three provincial PC legislators is a signal of Justin Trudeau’s falling fortunes.

The spring session of the legislature ended Friday with three Progressive Conservative MLAs discussing potential plans to run in this year’s national race.

READ MORE: Liberals thwart motion to probe leak about dispute between Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould over judge

Chris d’Entremont, the member for Argyle-Barrington and a former cabinet minister, confirmed to journalists he will seek the federal nomination in West Nova.

Eddie Orrell, the member for Northside-Westmount, also confirmed he’s in the final stages of planning a potential bid for a federal nomination in Sydney.

And Alfie MacLeod, the member for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, said he will take the next month to finalize his decision on whether to run in the Liberal stronghold of Cape Breton-Canso.

READ MORE: Trudeau now has a lower approval rating than Trump, with Tories way ahead: Ipsos poll

Party leader Tim Houston said if the exodus unfolds, it won’t reflect poorly on him or suggest there is unfinished business from his recent victory in the party’s leadership contest.