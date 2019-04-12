Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Party tickets sold out for Game 2

If you’re hoping to head downtown and take in game two of the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series, you might be out of luck.

Economic Development Winnipeg announced Friday morning that tickets for the second Whiteout Street Party have completely sold out, with 15,000 fans set to cheer on their team when the puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

Almost the weekend? ✅

Snowing outside? ✅@NHLJets playing tonight? ✅ That means it's time for more #WPGWhiteout Street Parties – and as of this morning, we are SOLD OUT for tonight with 15,000 tickets sold! — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) April 12, 2019

The Jets are currently down 1-0 in the series after dropping the first game to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Kevin Donnelly of True North Sports and Entertainment told 680 CJOB Thursday that the first Whiteout party was a huge success, and that they’re hoping for more of the same at the first weekend playoff game of the year.

“For the most part, people came, they behaved, they had fun, they dressed in white. I had texts and emails from Victoria across to Ottawa and Montreal telling me how great the city looked on television,” he said.

“The environment was fun. When (Patrik) Laine scored, it was off the charts on the street out there.

“The broad cross-section of people that were represented on the street… young, old, new Canadians, every demographic, every age bracket was represented on the street. Really, really fun.”

