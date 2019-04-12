Leafs and Raptors flags to be raised at Toronto City Hall to honour playoff season

Mayor John Tory will be raising the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs flags in celebration of the popular sports teams making the playoffs.

The special flag-raising ceremony held outside of city hall will host representatives from Maple Leafs Entertainment on Friday afternoon.

The Leafs already landed their first playoff win against the Boston Bruins at Thursday night’s away game, beating them out four to one.

To acknowledge the Toronto Raptors’ and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home games of 2019, Tory will proclaim April 13 as Raptors Day and April 15 as Blue and White Day.

The flags will be flying on the Podium Roof at city hall before being transferred to the Queen Street flagpole where they will stay for the duration of the teams’ respective playoff runs.