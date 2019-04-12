Canada
April 12, 2019 8:01 am

Retired Canadian astronaut to give keynote speech at Western University Space Day event

By Staff 980 CFPL

Canadian astronaut Dave Williams in his spacesuit getting ready for a spacewalk in a NASA handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-NASA
A A

Western University is welcoming a retired astronaut as part of its Space Day festivities on campus.

READ MORE: Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

Canadian astronaut Dave Williams will deliver a keynote public talk at 5 p.m., closing out a day full of space talk at Western’s Physics & Astronomy Building.

Williams was a space mission specialist aboard Space Shuttle Columbia in 1998 and served in the same capacity aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2007.

WATCH: Significance of first-ever black hole photo

During that mission, Williams participated in three of the four spacewalks, the highest number of spacewalks performed in a single mission.

Earlier in the week, astronaut David Saint-Jacques became the fourth Canadian to complete a spacewalk.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dave Williams
David Saint-Jacques
Ldnont
London Ontario
Space
Space Day
Space Day London
Western University keynote
Western University Space Day

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.