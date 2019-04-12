Retired Canadian astronaut to give keynote speech at Western University Space Day event

Western University is welcoming a retired astronaut as part of its Space Day festivities on campus.

Canadian astronaut Dave Williams will deliver a keynote public talk at 5 p.m., closing out a day full of space talk at Western’s Physics & Astronomy Building.

Williams was a space mission specialist aboard Space Shuttle Columbia in 1998 and served in the same capacity aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2007.

During that mission, Williams participated in three of the four spacewalks, the highest number of spacewalks performed in a single mission.

Earlier in the week, astronaut David Saint-Jacques became the fourth Canadian to complete a spacewalk.