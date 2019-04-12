Julian Assange’s mother appeals for kindness: ‘Please be patient, gentle & kind to him’

Julian Assange’s mother has taken to Twitter to call on authorities to be gentle with her son, who’s jailed in London after his removal from the Ecuadorian Embassy.

READ MORE: Villain or victim of a smear campaign? Julian Assange’s complicated history

Assange was arrested on Thursday in London when Ecuador revoked his diplomatic asylum after seven years of being holed up its embassy.

Christine Assange’s tweets on Friday say Assange had been deprived of fresh air, exercise and medical care. “Please be patient, gentle & kind to him,” she asked of police and court personnel.

A mother's plea to police, prison officers, court staff re my son Julian Hes been *8 yrs detained

WITHOUT charge *6yrs deprived fresh air, exercise,sun/VitD *3 yrs sick/in pain denied proper medical/dental care *1yr isolated/tortured Please be patient, gentle & kind to him https://t.co/VhuqbkgCRx — Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) April 12, 2019

The WikiLeaks founder is an Australia native, and the government said he would receive consular help due to its citizens after he was arrested on a U.S. conspiracy charge. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the expected battle over Assange’s possible extradition would not involve Australia.

The United Nations human rights office on Friday urged judicial authorities to ensure Assange gets a fair trial.

WATCH: U.S. alleges Assange conspired with intelligence analyst

“We expect all the relevant authorities to ensure Mr Assange’s right to a fair trial is upheld by authorities, including in any extradition proceedings that may take place,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.

— With files from Reuters