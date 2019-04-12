Fog advisory for Edmonton, central Alberta Friday morning

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory early Friday morning stretching from the Edmonton region to the Red Deer area.

The weather agency said areas of dense fog developed in central Alberta overnight, and at 4:30 a.m. near-zero visibility fog was expected or was already occurring.

Highway cameras were showing fog along sections of the QEII Highway and parts of Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton. Environment Canada said the visibility will improve as the fog dissipates later Friday morning.

If visibility is reduced while driving, motorists are advised to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

WATCH BELOW: (From March 23, 2019) Thick fog caused dozens of flights to be cancelled or delayed at the Edmonton International Airport, where operations ground to a halt.

Environment Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

