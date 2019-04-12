Sports
April 12, 2019 12:49 am

WHL Roundup: Thursday, April 11, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
VICTORIA – Jared Dmytriw scored and added two assists as the Vancouver Giants down the Victoria Royals 6-1 on Thursday to win their Western Hockey League playoff series.

Bowen Byram’s goal at the 16:19 mark of the first period was the eventual winner as Vancouver completed its four-game sweep of the best-of-seven series.

Lukas Svejkovsky, Dallas Hines, Owen Hardy, Brayden Watts and also scored for the Giants, who will face the winner Spokane-Everett series in the WHL’s Western Conference final.

D-Jay Jerome replied for the Royals.

David Tendeck made 17 saves for the win. Griffen Outhouse kicked out 27 shots for Victoria.

Vancouver scored on its only power play and the Royals could not connect on their one man advantage.

