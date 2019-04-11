Kelowna resident urging public to lock their vehicles

Lock your vehicle doors.

That’s the message a Kelowna resident is sending after security camera video captured a young male checking to see if two vehicles were unlocked.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Road

Video footage shows the young man, seen wearing a backpack, walking between two SUVs. He tries opening the passenger door of one vehicle, then switches to the driver’s door on a white Kia.

Unsuccessful, he then checks the rear driver’s side door on the Kia, then the rear passenger door on the other SUV.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 31, 2018): Man hotwires car on camera, stolen vehicle later recovered

In an email to Global News, the resident said “I would like to make the public aware of a young male in Rutland checking vehicles. If they are unlocked he will steal valuables.”

The resident added “on the morning of Sunday April 7th, I went out to my car to find papers had been strewn across the seat and my expensive dark glasses were stolen.”