Police search for videographer who filmed near collision on Highway 13

The Sûreté du Québec are hoping to locate a driver on Highway 13 in Laval who would have filmed a video of two cars almost colliding during what appears to be an incident of road rage.

In the video, a blue Ford attempts to pass a black car in the left lane by using the shoulder of the highway. As that happens, the black car then swerves onto the shoulder in an apparent attempt to cut the Ford off.

Police are hoping the videographer can offer up information about the identity of the two drivers.

Provincial police are looking for the person who shot a video from Highway 13 in Laval that appears to depict a driver passing another car on the shoulder. The other car, in turn, veers into the shoulder in an apparent effort to cut him off. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zMhOIcFrO5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 11, 2019

“It’s a frustrating situation that happens,” said Thierry Rassam, the president of SOS Ticket, a ticket defence law firm.

Police say it’s mere luck that no one was hurt in the incident.

“When you get down to it, road rage most of the time ends in collision,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Capt. Paul Leduc.

Montreal drivers have been frustrated for a while. Police warn that road rage incidents usually end in collisions. One traffic defence attorney also told me manoeuvres in the video could rack up fines of up to $3,000. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bVceFkhEGa — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 11, 2019

The SQ told Global News that when someone sees a bad situation on the road, their first impulse should be to call 911.

“Shooting a video is not a bad idea, but when you just shoot a video there is nothing police can do at that point,” Leduc said.

Rassam said the two drivers who almost collided could face fines of up to $3,000. However, neither of them will face a ticket until someone can identify them.

Police say they hope the person who caught the incident on video comes forward to provide more information.

READ MORE: Possible road rage incident leads to downtown Montreal stabbing: police