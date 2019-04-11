Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s in B.C. is nearing

The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place in more than 20 B.C. communities on May 5th, including Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

In Kelowna, the walk will take place at City Park. Global Okanagan’s Rick Webber will be there once again, lending a hand to emcee the event. Local organizers are hoping to raise $50,000.

READ MORE: Toronto man’s marathon skating sessions for Alzheimer’s research catch attention of AC/DC

“The funds are so vital to the work that the society does, in terms of helping those that are living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and those like myself who are caregivers,” said Guy Bird, Walk for Alzheimer’s volunteer chairperson.

“And we need the support as well because it becomes a full-time job.”

For more information about donating, sponsoring a walker or event times and locations, click here.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 29, 2019): Researcher makes ground-breaking discovery in Alzheimer’s