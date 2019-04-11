Public offering of Saskatchewan’s Crown oil and natural gas rights nets $1.5M

A public offering of Saskatchewan’s Crown petroleum and natural gas rights raised a total of $1.5 million for the province.

The first offering of the 2019-20 fiscal year on April 9 saw 38 leases purchased, totalling 5,595 hectares.

READ MORE: Western Canada oil and gas producer count down by nearly 300 names since 2014

The Swift Current area received the most attention with 14 leases sold for $914,350.

“Industry sources frequently identify Saskatchewan as having a very attractive operating environment and fiscal regime,” Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a press release.

“We are also home to some of the best and most cost-effective conventional oil and gas development opportunities you will find anywhere.”

READ MORE: PetroLMI report forecasts 12,500 direct oil and gas sector job losses this year

Saskatchewan continues to post the highest average-per-hectare revenues among the western provinces on both a fiscal and calendar year basis, the ministry said.

The highest bonus bid of $221,322 was made by Millennium Land (444) Ltd. for 129 hectares south of Gull Lake.

Saskatchewan’s next public offering is scheduled for June 4.