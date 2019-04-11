Canada
April 11, 2019 4:07 pm

Public offering of Saskatchewan’s Crown oil and natural gas rights nets $1.5M

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Well projections downgraded as uncertainty looms for 2019.

A A

A public offering of Saskatchewan’s Crown petroleum and natural gas rights raised a total of $1.5 million for the province.

The first offering of the 2019-20 fiscal year on April 9 saw 38 leases purchased, totalling 5,595 hectares.

READ MORE: Western Canada oil and gas producer count down by nearly 300 names since 2014


Story continues below

The Swift Current area received the most attention with 14 leases sold for $914,350.

“Industry sources frequently identify Saskatchewan as having a very attractive operating environment and fiscal regime,” Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a press release.

“We are also home to some of the best and most cost-effective conventional oil and gas development opportunities you will find anywhere.”

READ MORE: PetroLMI report forecasts 12,500 direct oil and gas sector job losses this year

Saskatchewan continues to post the highest average-per-hectare revenues among the western provinces on both a fiscal and calendar year basis, the ministry said.

The highest bonus bid of $221,322 was made by Millennium Land (444) Ltd. for 129 hectares south of Gull Lake.

Saskatchewan’s next public offering is scheduled for June 4.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gull Lake
Gull Lake Saskatchewan
Millennium Land
Natural Gas
Oil
Petroleum
public offering
Sask Ministry of Energy and Resources
saskatchewan oil
Swift Current
Swift Current Saskatchewan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.