Gypsy moth spraying planned for May in Burlington parks

The City of Burlington will be spraying four parks this spring to control gypsy moth populations.

The exact dates have not been determined, but the spraying will be done by a low-flying helicopter at LaSalle Park, Mountainside Park, Forestvale/Kerncliffe Park and Lowville Park.

READ MORE: Gypsy moth aerial spraying to resume Tuesday in Hamilton

The city says the spraying is expected to happen during the third and fourth weeks of May, dependent on weather conditions and insect development.

Application of the pesticide will be completed between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and confirmed spray dates will be posted on the City of Burlington’s Twitter and Facebook accounts and online at burlington.ca/gypsymoth at least 48 hours before the spraying.

READ MORE: Gypsy Moth spraying begins Wednesday in Hamilton

The gypsy moth is a non-native invasive pest which is causing significant defoliation of Ontario’s urban forests.

The bio-pesticide that is being used does not have any negative effects to humans and has also been used as part of Hamilton’s pest management plan.