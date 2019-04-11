Eau Claire makeover: public input sought by city

The City of Calgary is looking for feedback from citizens when it comes to rebuilding the Eau Claire area.

The makeover would see the iconic Calgary destination redeveloped to improve access in and out of the area.

“Eau Claire’s public spaces are important to Calgarians and we want to make sure that we create safe, accessible and beautiful spaces that connect downtown, the river and beyond,” Joyce Tang with The City of Calgary said in a Thursday news release.

The city’s hope is that redesigning Eau Claire will help create great spaces to live, work, play and shop in the area, and help deliver long-term growth and development.

Ahead of the redevelopment, the City of Calgary has announced it is seeking public input at a drop-in session at Eau Claire Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13.

Online engagement is open until April 30.

“We have a number of planned projects in the Eau Claire area and the drop-in session on April 13 is an important opportunity to share information with Calgarians and hear their feedback,” Tang said.

Among the other area projects the City of Calgary it taking on is a new Eau Claire promenade and plaza, the replacement of the Jaipur Bridge that crosses over the Bow River and additional food mitigation projects in Eau Claire and Sunnyside.

“It’s important that we design and build each project to meet current needs and to lay the foundation for expected future demand as Calgary grows and evolves,” Tang said.

To learn more about Eau Claire you can visit calgary.ca/eauclaire.