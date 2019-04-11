Entertainment
April 11, 2019 12:56 pm

Popular Ukrainian men’s choir returns to sing anthem at Friday’s Winnipeg Jets game

WINNIPEG, MB - OCTOBER 29: The Hoosli Ukranian Male Chorus performs the National anthems prior to NHL action between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell MTS Place on October 29, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI
The Winnipeg Jets are pulling out the big guns in time for Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Popular Ukrainian men’s choir, Hoosli, will once again return to the ice to sing the anthem ahead of the game.

The Jets have a winning record when Hoosli performs ahead of a game.

The group last performed on Mar. 23 when the Jets beat the Nashville Predators 5-0.

Hoosli has sung the anthem at five games over the past three seasons and each time the Jets have won.

Not only has the team won, they’ve outscored their opponents 30-11, including 15-1 in the first period.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine talks about their Game One loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place

