Crews knock down West Kelowna structure fire

West Kelowna fire crews made quick work of an early morning structure fire that broke out at a residence in Lakeview Heights.

Jason Brolund, fire chief with the West Kelowna fire department, says the blaze was contained to a single room at the residence.

Twelve firefighters responded to the scene, along with emergency responders from BC Emergency Health Services and the RCMP.

Everyone inside the building managed to escape unharmed.

Brolund says the cause of the fire is deemed accidental, and is not considered suspicious.

One of the occupants of the home awoke to the smell of smoke after being alerted to the incident by a recently installed smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms save lives and this is a definite reminder that a few minutes spent ensuring your smoke detector is working could make a big difference for you and your family,” Brolund added.