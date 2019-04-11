West Kelowna
April 11, 2019 11:32 am
Updated: April 11, 2019 11:33 am

Crews knock down West Kelowna structure fire

By South Okanagan Video Journalist

Crews knock down an early morning structure fire at a residence in Lakeview Heights.

West Kelowna fire crews made quick work of an early morning structure fire that broke out at a residence in Lakeview Heights.

Jason Brolund, fire chief with the West Kelowna fire department, says the blaze was contained to a single room at the residence.

Twelve firefighters responded to the scene, along with emergency responders from BC Emergency Health Services and the RCMP.

Everyone inside the building managed to escape unharmed.

Brolund says the cause of the fire is deemed accidental, and is not considered suspicious.

One of the occupants of the home awoke to the smell of smoke after being alerted to the incident by a recently installed smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms save lives and this is a definite reminder that a few minutes spent ensuring your smoke detector is working could make a big difference for you and your family,” Brolund added.

