Snowfall causes traffic chaos on Okanagan Connector, prompting travel advisory

An intense, early spring snowstorm made travel treacherous on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector late Thursday.

Conditions were so extreme that Kelowna Regional RCMP urged drivers to stay off the highway or consider another route.

It may be early spring, but there's winter driving conditions on B.C. interior highways. Kelowna RCMP warn drivers to stay off #BCHwy97C the Okanagan Connector after snowfall caused chaos near the Pennask Summit last night. Semi trailer jackknifed and blocked WB lanes @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/N8Yk5BnStM — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 11, 2019

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says one truck jack-knifed near the Pennask Summit, blocking the westbound lanes west of Peachland, and other trucks got stuck in the snowy, slushy conditions.

READ MORE: BC rolls out new Coquihalla highway ‘No Trucks in Left Lane’ program

Police were not aware of any injuries caused in the crashes.

DriveBC lists conditions on Highway 97C as slushy and slippery with sections of compact snow at the highest elevations.

READ MORE: B.C. government introduces stricter winter driving tire chain-up rules

Highway 97C is one of many in the southern Interior and northern B.C., where snow tires are mandatory until April 30, one month longer than regulations covering most other highways.

DriveBC weather cams also show snow has fallen on the Coquihalla highway.

-With files from the Canadian Press