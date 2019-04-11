Federal agency to commence environmental assessment of proposed Boat Harbour remediation

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has confirmed on its website that it will assess a proposed cleanup of the Boat Harbour lagoons near Pictou Landing First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Million of litres of treated wastewater effluent from the Northern Pulp mill near Pictou, N.S. are currently piped there and aerated before being sent into the Northumberland Strait.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia First Nation starts official countdown on Boat Harbour

The cleanup would deal with the built-up toxic materials, which have accumulated over half a century.

The province has submitted a proposal for the cleanup and will also be carrying out a provincial environmental review into the cleanup.