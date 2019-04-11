Environment
April 11, 2019 10:30 am
Updated: April 11, 2019 10:39 am

Federal agency to commence environmental assessment of proposed Boat Harbour remediation

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fishing boats pass the Northern Pulp mill as concerned residents, fishermen and Indigenous groups protest the mill's plan to dump millions of litres of effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait in Pictou, N.S., on July 6, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has confirmed on its website that it will assess a proposed cleanup of the Boat Harbour lagoons near Pictou Landing First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Million of litres of treated wastewater effluent from the Northern Pulp mill near Pictou, N.S. are currently piped there and aerated before being sent into the Northumberland Strait.

The cleanup would deal with the built-up toxic materials, which have accumulated over half a century.

The province has submitted a proposal for the cleanup and will also be carrying out a provincial environmental review into the cleanup.

