Terry Fox’s brother helps keep his sibling’s dream alive in Saskatoon schools

Terry Fox’s brother aims to help keep the late Canadian icon’s dream alive by touring schools in the Saskatoon area.

Fred Fox, who lives in Maple Ridge, B.C., is visiting to speak to students and pump them up for their upcoming runs in September to raise money for cancer research.

He speaks at schools and community events across Canada to share his personal story about growing up with his younger brother Terry, as well as to thank kids for getting involved.

“[Terry] was just an average, ordinary kid … he’s a Canadian icon today but Terry never thought of himself that way,” Fred said.

“We might think he must have been a good athlete running a marathon every day but he wasn’t the best athlete, not the best student in class. He just had to work hard and never give up and that’s one of my key messages for the kids.”

April 12 will mark the 39th anniversary of when Terry started the Marathon of Hope in 1980.

“There’s kids [whose] parents probably weren’t even born 39 years ago who know about Terry Fox,” Fred said.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer. These kids may know somebody in their family — a friend, a neighbour — and today, Terry’s dream and legacy is alive as it always has been and students in schools play a huge part in that.”

The Terry Fox Foundation arranged for Fred to speak in Allan, Sask., on Wednesday morning before heading to Silverspring School in Saskatoon.

He hit City Park School on Wednesday and will visit Marion Graham Collegiate on Thursday. Schools in Rosthern, Osler, Dalmeny, Hepburn and Waldheim will also get a chance to hear from Fred along his local tour through to April 12.

According to the foundation, over $750 million has been raised worldwide in Terry’s name to fund cancer research.