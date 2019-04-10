George Doodnaught, Toronto doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients, denied parole

George Doodnaught, the disgraced former anesthesiologist who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting 21 women while they were sedated in the operating room, has been denied day and full parole.

The 70-year-old father of five who was convicted in November 2013 and sent to jail in February 2014 after his appeal was dismissed has served half of his 10-year sentence.

In his application for parole, Doodnaught wrote he has accepted responsibility for his convictions and said he was “very sorry and thoroughly ashamed.” But upon questioning at his parole hearing at Beaver Creek minimum security institution in Gravenhurst on Wednesday, Doodnaught denied he did anything wrong.

“What I did to them was misinterpreted as a sexual assault because the combination of my touchy-feely approach along with the drug I was using caused women to think they were being sexually violated,” Doodnaught told a panel of two parole board members.

Doodnaught was found guilty of fondling the breasts of sedated female patients, kissing their mouths and in some cases forcing them to perform oral sex and masturbation. His victims ranged in age from 25 to 75 and the sexual assaults happened between 2006 and 2010 while Doodnaught was in the operating room during surgeries at North York General Hospital. Doodnaught was on one side of a sterile sheet while a team of doctors and nurses were on the other.

During the three-hour-long parole hearing, Doodnaught repeatedly proclaimed his innocence.

“What I was accused of, what was described by the victims is not exactly what was happening,” he said, adding his hand was on the victims’ chests to make sure their breathing was not obstructed.

“One of the tests I had to do was pinch their breasts to determine their level of freezing.”

He also told the panel he was the most requested anesthesiologist at North York General Hospital because the surgeons liked his approach. Doodnaught explained he often stroked his female patients’ cheeks with his hands and stroked their hair to relax them prior to surgery, but he chalked the sexual assaults they were experiencing up to hallucinations.

“The reason I’m saying I didn’t do what I was accused of doing is because no one in the operating room ever saw anything,” he said.

Parole board member Lynne Van Dalen told Doodnaught there was a nurse in 2008 in the OR who noticed something that was not appropriate. The nurse saw the doctor’s pants untied. Doodnaught said it didn’t look the way it seemed.

“Whatever happened, happened then when I was a doctor. I am no longer a doctor. My licence has been revoked. I don’t ever see myself being in that risky situation again,” Doodnaught explained, while arguing for his release.

When asked how he will minimize the risk of reoffending if he’s released, Doodnaught replied, “I’ve never had anyone in the community accuse me of anything. I have behaved like a gentleman. I am pro-social.”

The board heard that since being in prison, Doodnaught has been fully engaged in a number of programs, including one called the “moderate intensity serial sex offender program.” Doodnaught explained that he found a lot of wisdom and insight in the programs and found them to useful. However, he did not think most of what he learned applied to him.

“Based on your convictions you do have some sexual deviancy. Why would it only be in an operating room?” Parole board member Christopher Sullivan asked Doodnaught.

“I know in my heart that I would never be doing anything like that in the community. I don’t want to disappoint any of my family. This has brought undue hardship not only to the victims but also my family,” Doodnaught replied.

Two of Doodnaught’s victims attended the hearing and read out victim impact statements.

Debra Dreise, who was his last victim and the one who went to police in 2010, said she is elated with the decision to deny the serial predator parole. She told the board she still suffers nightmares of Doodnaught assaulting her and called what he did “despicable.” Dreise had the publication ban on her name lifted after Doodnaught was sentenced in 2014

Another woman who gave a victim impact statement, who was 48 at the time of her double knee replacement in 2009 told the parole board, “While the other doctors were fixing my knees, George Doodnaught was breaking my spirit.” Her identity is still protected by a publication ban. She said she still suffers from PTSD and intermittent nightmares.

Before the decision was handed down, Doodnaught addressed his victims who were seated behind him, never turning around.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the victims for what they’re going through and what they’re feeling. Because of me and the arrogance of me for carrying on with my technique. I’m sorry for the faith they’ve lost in the medical system,” he said.

Doodnaught has two months to appeal the parole board decision. If he loses, he can re-apply for parole next April. He’s eligible for statutory release on Oct. 25, 2020.