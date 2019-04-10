False alarm in West Kelowna for RCMP explosive disposal unit

An RCMP explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to West Kelowna on Wednesday morning for what ultimately proved to be a false alarm.

Still, better safe than sorry, West Kelowna police said of the incident.

According to police, someone found what was possibly an explosive item in a vacant lot on Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. The lot, located along the 2400 block of Old Okanagan Highway, was reportedly secured.

“Front-line West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the scene and located what appeared to be an explosive device on the property,” said Cst. Lesley Smith. “The RCMP explosive disposal unit arrived this morning and were able to inspect the device, which was identified as an inactive shock tube detonator.”

Police said the device had been previously discharged, and that it is commonly used for land development at construction sites.

West Kelowna RCMP said they appreciate being notified of the suspicious device, but added they urge the public to always err on the side of caution whenever a suspicious device is located.