Police and Explosives Disposal Unit investigate strong chemical odour in Regina
After reports of a strong chemical odour on the 2000 block of 14th Avenue, the Regina Police Service and the Explosives Disposal Unit are investigating a potential health hazard.
The public is advised to avoid the area at this time while the investigation continues.
A police report confirms this is not related to the suspicious package incident downtown which ended this morning, proving to be no threat to public safety.
This investigation is still under investigation.
Anyone who has information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.
