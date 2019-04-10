Ontario researcher among global team unveiling 1st photo of black hole

An international team of researchers that includes an Ontario scientist is to unveil the first captured image of a black hole.

The picture was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a group of scientists around the world bent on proving the existence of black holes and documenting what they look like despite the fact that they cannot release light.

The team includes Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo.

The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes around the world.

Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.

Broderick and other researchers are to show the image of a black hole at a news conference in Washington D.C. at around 9:00 a.m.

NASA says a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars.