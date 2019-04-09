Construction resumes on Glenmore Recreation Park in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has started phase two of construction on a new recreation park coming to Kelowna’s Glenmore community.

Crews broke ground on Tuesday, and plan to be finished by September.

When phase two is done, the upgrades completed will be two multi-use playing fields, irrigation and drainage.

“Building out a park of this size is a significant undertaking,” says project manager Andrew Gibbs. “So we’re starting with addressing the basic needs first.”

Gibbs adds “though this phase of construction will see completion of the sports fields in fall 2019, they will not likely be available for use until fall 2020.”

The city says the 11.5 acre area could eventually be home to a playground, walking trails, a dog park, multi-use playing fields, sport courts and a community garden.

More information about this project can be found on the City of Kelowna’s website.