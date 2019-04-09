Burnaby councillors’ free recreation pass for life removed

Burnaby councillors voted to cut a program that granted some civic politicians free lifetime access to the city’s recreation facilities.

City council voted Monday night to scrap the Complimentary Pass Program, which allowed past and current politicians to use the city’s recreation facilities, including two golf courses, for free.

While past officials will no longer have access to the program, current politicians will still be able to take part in activities like golfing, swimming and skating for free – up to a cap of $1,500 a year.

Burnaby Coun. Joe Keithley said the old program was “completely ridiculous” since no one else in Burnaby received the perks.

“The mayor and council are well paid by the city – by the citizens, the taxpayers – to do their jobs,” he said. “And getting extra perks like this was not necessary.”

“We’re here to make things fair for everyone,” he added.

Politicians were not the only ones who benefitted from the program — members of the library board and board of education, as well as parks commissioners, also received the free recreational pass.

Keithley said the changes to the program are a positive step.

If it were up to him, he added, the program would be completely phased out.

“I’m not going to be golfing and I’m not going to take advantage of this,” he said.

“If I want to go golf, I’ll just pay for myself. I’m already being paid by the city to do my job.”