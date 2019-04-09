Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s famous photos from the International Space Station will soon be available to the public.

Hadfield donated more than 13,000 photos to Dalhousie University in Halifax, where they will be preserved and available for educational and research purposes.

Marlo MacKay of the Dalhousie Libraries says they will be available as of Thursday, when the university will hold a public launch.

Hadfield took 45,000 photographs while circling the world’s continents during a five-month mission commanding the International Space Station that ended in May 2013.

The photos – and a video of Hadfield doing a cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in the station – made him an international celebrity, with 2.4 million Twitter followers.

MacKay says Dalhousie is one of two Canadian institutions to have the photos – the other being the Nova Scotia Community College’s Centre of Geographic Sciences in the Annapolis Valley, which is using them in course work.