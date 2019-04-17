What’s open, what’s closed during the Easter long weekend in Peterborough

With the Easter long weekend happening from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22, many businesses and services will be affected. Here’s a look at whose doors will be open and whose will be closed in Peterborough this weekend.

A reminder: All banks, government offices and schools in Peterborough will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

MUNICIPAL

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: Friday’s collection moves to Monday (ensure items are curbside by 7 a.m.) All other collections remain unchanged.

County/City landfill site: Closed Good Friday.

Visitor Information Centre: Closed Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

Peterborough Transit: Good Friday (8 a.m. – 7:20 p.m.); Saturday (regular schedule); Easter Sunday (regular schedule) and Monday (regular schedule 6 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.)

Peterborough Public Library – Main branch and DeLaFosse branch both closed Good Friday – Monday

GROCERY STORES

Bulk Barn (745 Lansdowne St. W. and 865 Chemong Rd.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open Good Friday to Sunday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; regular hours Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Farmboy Markets (754 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. to midnight)

Fresh Co. (181 Brock Street): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Fresh Co. (950 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Franz’s Butcher Shop: Open Good Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

John’s Valu Mart (871 Ward St., Bridgenorth): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Lakefield Foodland (1 Queen St., Lakefield): Open 24 hours Good Friday and Saturday; closed Easter Sunday; open 24 hours Monday

Liftlock Foodland (142 Hunter St. E.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; regular hours Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

M&M Meats (1080 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. -7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

M&M Meats (1091 Chemong Rd.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. -7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

Metro Peterborough (Chemong and Towerhill roads): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Morello’s Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.); closed Sunday and open Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

No Frills Chub and Nikki’s (1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

No Frills Greg’s (230 George St.).: Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Primal Cuts (550 Lansdowne St. W.): Open Good Friday, Saturday and Monday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. and 501 Towerhill Rd): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

ALCOHOL

The Beer Store: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

LCBO: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All stores open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

SHOPPING

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. -5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Lansdowne Place: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Monday (9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Peterborough Square: (340 George St. N.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; Open Saturday (9:30 – 5 p.m.) and Monday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

PHARMACY/MEDICAL

Brookdale IDA Pharmacy (Brookdale Plaza 829 Chemong Rd.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Easter Sunday (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Canadian Blood Services Blood Donor Clinic (55 George St. N.): Open Good Friday (8 a.m. – noon); closed Saturday to Monday.

Mather and Bell IDA Pharmacy (769 Park St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Medical Centre Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Rexall (1154 Chemong Rd. in Portage Place): Open Good Friday to Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Rexall (191 Simcoe St. Lakeview Plaza): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 11 am.), Saturday ( 9 a.m. to noon), Easter Sunday (9 a.m. to noon) and Monday (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Rexall (85 George St. N.): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Easter Sunday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Monday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.): Open Saturday and Easter Sunday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart (High and Lansdowne streets): Open 24 hours Friday to Monday

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd.): Open Friday to Monday (8 a.m. – midnight).

Shoppers Drug Mart (1875 Lansdowne St. W. in Mapleridge Plaza): Open 24 hours Friday to Monday.

Sullivan’s IDA Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday and open Monday (9 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

The Peterborough Clinic (26 Hospital Dr.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday extended hours services to patients with a family physician (10 a.m.-1 p.m.); entire clinic open Monday.

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open Good Friday to Monday (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Recreation

Arenas (Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre, Northcrest Arena and Peterborough Memorial Centre): All open Good Friday – Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.) Check city’s website for booking availability.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Easter Sunday (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.); closed Monday

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Road): Open Good Friday and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Easter Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Open Good Friday (first show is at 3:35 p.m.), Saturday (first show 11:05 a.m.), Easter Sunday (first show 12:55 p.m.) and Monday (first show 7:45 p.m.)

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St.): Open Friday (noon – 10 p.m.) and regular hours Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Easter Sunday (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday

Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.): Open Good Friday (noon – 5 p.m.), Saturday (noon – 10 p.m.), Easter Sunday (noon – 6 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.) : Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Easter Sunday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Good Friday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Saturday (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.), Easter Sunday (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) and Monday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Peterborough YMCA: Open Good Friday (7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.), Saturday (7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.), Easter Sunday (7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) and Monday (5 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

