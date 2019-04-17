Consumer
April 17, 2019 4:00 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 4:04 pm

What’s open, what’s closed during the Easter long weekend in Peterborough

By Global News

Easter weekend will see many businesses in Peterborough either close or alter hours.

With the Easter long weekend happening from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22, many businesses and services will be affected. Here’s a look at whose doors will be open and whose will be closed in Peterborough this weekend.

A reminder: All banks, government offices and schools in Peterborough will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

MUNICIPAL


Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: Friday’s collection moves to Monday (ensure items are curbside by 7 a.m.) All other collections remain unchanged.

County/City landfill site: Closed Good Friday.

Visitor Information Centre: Closed Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

Peterborough Transit: Good Friday (8 a.m. – 7:20 p.m.); Saturday (regular schedule); Easter Sunday (regular schedule) and Monday (regular schedule 6 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.)

Peterborough Public Library – Main branch and DeLaFosse branch both closed Good Friday – Monday

GROCERY STORES

Bulk Barn (745 Lansdowne St. W. and 865 Chemong Rd.):  Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open Good Friday to Sunday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; regular hours Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Farmboy Markets (754 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. to midnight)

Fresh Co. (181 Brock Street): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Fresh Co. (950 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Franz’s Butcher Shop: Open Good Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

John’s Valu Mart (871 Ward St., Bridgenorth): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Lakefield Foodland (1 Queen St., Lakefield): Open 24 hours Good Friday and Saturday; closed Easter Sunday; open 24 hours Monday

Liftlock Foodland (142 Hunter St. E.):  Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; regular hours Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

M&M Meats (1080 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. -7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

M&M Meats (1091 Chemong Rd.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. -7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

Metro Peterborough (Chemong and Towerhill roads): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Morello’s Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.); closed Sunday and open Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

No Frills Chub and Nikki’s (1866 Lansdowne St. W.):  Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

No Frills Greg’s  (230 George St.).: Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Primal Cuts (550 Lansdowne St. W.): Open Good Friday, Saturday and Monday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. and 501 Towerhill Rd): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

ALCOHOL

The Beer Store: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

LCBO: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All stores open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

SHOPPING

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.):  Open Good Friday (9 a.m. -5 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday and Monday (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Lansdowne Place: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Monday (9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Peterborough Square: (340 George St. N.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; Open Saturday (9:30 – 5 p.m.) and Monday (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Walmart  (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

PHARMACY/MEDICAL

Brookdale IDA Pharmacy (Brookdale Plaza 829 Chemong Rd.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Easter Sunday (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Canadian Blood Services Blood Donor Clinic (55 George St. N.): Open Good Friday (8 a.m. – noon); closed Saturday to Monday.

Mather and Bell IDA Pharmacy (769 Park St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Medical Centre Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday; open Monday (9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Rexall (1154 Chemong Rd. in Portage Place): Open Good Friday to Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Rexall (191 Simcoe St. Lakeview Plaza): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 11 am.), Saturday ( 9 a.m. to noon), Easter Sunday (9 a.m. to noon) and Monday (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Rexall (85 George St. N.): Open Good Friday (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Easter Sunday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Monday (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.): Open Saturday and Easter Sunday (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart (High and Lansdowne streets):  Open 24 hours Friday to Monday

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd.): Open Friday to Monday (8 a.m. – midnight).

Shoppers Drug Mart (1875 Lansdowne St. W. in Mapleridge Plaza): Open 24 hours Friday to Monday.

Sullivan’s IDA Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); closed Easter Sunday and open Monday (9 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

The Peterborough Clinic (26 Hospital Dr.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday extended hours services to patients with a family physician (10 a.m.-1 p.m.); entire clinic open Monday.

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open Good Friday to Monday  (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Recreation

Arenas (Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre, Northcrest Arena and Peterborough Memorial Centre): All open Good Friday – Monday (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.) Check city’s website for booking availability.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Easter Sunday (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.); closed Monday

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Road): Open Good Friday and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Easter Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Open Good Friday (first show is at 3:35 p.m.), Saturday (first show 11:05 a.m.), Easter Sunday (first show 12:55 p.m.) and Monday (first show 7:45 p.m.)

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St.): Open Friday (noon – 10 p.m.) and regular hours Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Easter Sunday (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday

Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.): Open Good Friday (noon – 5 p.m.), Saturday (noon – 10 p.m.), Easter Sunday (noon – 6 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.) : Closed Good Friday; open Saturday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Easter Sunday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Monday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open Good Friday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Saturday (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.), Easter Sunday (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) and Monday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Peterborough YMCA: Open Good Friday (7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.), Saturday (7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.), Easter Sunday (7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) and Monday (5 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

