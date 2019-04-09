Snow on B.C. mountain highway surprises travelers

One minute it can be sunny and the roads clear; the next minute, the clouds move in and the roads are covered with slushy snow.

Spring may have sprung in B.C. but don’t let the balmy weather fool you if travel on mountain highway routes is in your plans.

Snow came as a surprise to many travelers on the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, between Merritt and Kelowna on Monday.

Alissa Monaghan said they drove into unexpectedly snowy conditions about 40 kilometers from Kelowna.

And just as quickly as the snow arrived, the clouds parted and the sun melted the accumulation, as can be seen on the DriveBC highway cams on 97C.

Another five centimetres of snow is forecast for the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla overnight into Tuesday.

Winter rated tires are mandatory on Highway 5 and Highway 97C until May 1.