U.S. attorney general to face questioning ahead of release of Robert Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr is facing congressional lawmakers for the first time since receiving the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.

Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he’s expected to face questions about the forthcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

WATCH: April 4 — White House refutes claims that Mueller report more damaging than AG revealed

The Justice Department is preparing to release within days a redacted version of Mueller’s report into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Barr said in a four-page summary of Mueller’s main conclusions that Mueller didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Kremlin.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller investigators frustrated by attorney general’s Russia probe summary — reports

The attorney general has also said that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.