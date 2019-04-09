Politics
April 9, 2019 2:04 am

U.S. attorney general to face questioning ahead of release of Robert Mueller report

By Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

U.S. Attorney General William Barr heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify before lawmakers about the Justice Department's budget, but questions are likely to come up over his handling of the Special Counsel report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

A A

Attorney General William Barr is facing congressional lawmakers for the first time since receiving the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.

Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he’s expected to face questions about the forthcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

WATCH: April 4 — White House refutes claims that Mueller report more damaging than AG revealed


Story continues below

The Justice Department is preparing to release within days a redacted version of Mueller’s report into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Barr said in a four-page summary of Mueller’s main conclusions that Mueller didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Kremlin.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller investigators frustrated by attorney general’s Russia probe summary — reports

The attorney general has also said that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Mueller report
robert mueller report
William Barr
william barr congress
william barr house appropriations committee
william barr mueller report
william barr questioning
William Barr Robert Mueller
william barr robert mueller report

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.