Calgary council approves tag-a-bag garbage program

Calgary city council voted 10 to 4 in favour of adopting a tag-a-bag program on Monday as a way to motivate people to generate less waste.

Households will be able to buy a $3 sticker or tag for excess garbage to be picked up.

Black cart collection is expected to drop by $0.10 a month with the costs of additional pickup covered by the initiative.

The program is set to start in 2020.

On Monday, council also voted 11 to 3 to a move forward with a pilot project to be developed using RFID technology, which could base what you pay on how much you use your black cart.