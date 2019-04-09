Calgary council approves tag-a-bag garbage program
Calgary city council voted 10 to 4 in favour of adopting a tag-a-bag program on Monday as a way to motivate people to generate less waste.
Households will be able to buy a $3 sticker or tag for excess garbage to be picked up.
Black cart collection is expected to drop by $0.10 a month with the costs of additional pickup covered by the initiative.
The program is set to start in 2020.
On Monday, council also voted 11 to 3 to a move forward with a pilot project to be developed using RFID technology, which could base what you pay on how much you use your black cart.
