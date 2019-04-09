calgary garbage
April 9, 2019 1:17 am

Calgary council approves tag-a-bag garbage program

By Online Journalist  Global News

City council voted to implement a tag-a-bag program in Calgary on Monday. It's scheduled to start next year.

Calgary city council voted 10 to 4 in favour of adopting a tag-a-bag program on Monday as a way to motivate people to generate less waste.

Households will be able to buy a $3 sticker or tag for excess garbage to be picked up.

Black cart collection is expected to drop by $0.10 a month with the costs of additional pickup covered by the initiative.

The program is set to start in 2020.

On Monday, council also voted 11 to 3 to a move forward with a pilot project to be developed using RFID technology, which could base what you pay on how much you use your black cart.

