Sports
April 8, 2019 10:10 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 10:11 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, April 8, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – Evan Bouchard scored twice and added two assists as the London Knights beat the Guelph Storm 7-4 on Monday to take a commanding lead in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy, Kevin Hancock, William Lochead and Matvey Guskov also scored to help London build a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Dmitri Samorukov led the Storm with a pair of goals. Markus Phillips and Nick Suzuki had the others.

Knights goaltender Jordan Kooy stopped 29 shots. Guelph’s Anthony Popovich made 15 saves.

The Storm host Game 4 on Wednesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.