OHL Roundup: Monday, April 8, 2019
GUELPH, Ont. – Evan Bouchard scored twice and added two assists as the London Knights beat the Guelph Storm 7-4 on Monday to take a commanding lead in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.
Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy, Kevin Hancock, William Lochead and Matvey Guskov also scored to help London build a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Dmitri Samorukov led the Storm with a pair of goals. Markus Phillips and Nick Suzuki had the others.
Knights goaltender Jordan Kooy stopped 29 shots. Guelph’s Anthony Popovich made 15 saves.
The Storm host Game 4 on Wednesday.
