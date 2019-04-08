Early spring freshet, low snowmelt-related flood risk in the Okanagan

Due to extremely dry conditions and warm temperatures, the spring freshet has arrived early in the B.C. Interior.

According to the latest data released by the B.C. River Forecast Centre, the early-April streamflow is two to four weeks ahead of normal.

“In low and mid-elevations hot weather led to snowpack ripening and early season snowmelt,” the snow survey and water supply bulletin says.

“In the BC Interior, warm temperatures have led to the early onset of freshet, and rivers have been receiving snowmelt runoff.”

Snowpacks in the Okanagan-Similkameen-Boundary regions remain below average.

Latest snowpack data from the BC River Forecast Centre shows the Okanagan at 72% of normal, Boundary 65% of normal and Similkameen 65% of normal. "Extremely dry weather through March led to very little snow accumulation through the month." pic.twitter.com/beHq47XO5b — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 8, 2019

The Okanagan snow basin is 72 per cent of normal, and the Boundary and Similkameen snowpack’s are 65 per cent of normal.

That means the flood risk related to snow melt is low, unlike the 2018 flood year when snowpacks were well above normal levels.

“With below normal snowpack in most regions, reduced flood risk is expected,” the bulletin says.

However, the River Forecast Centre notes variable weather patterns could still cause flooding in the B.C. Interior.

“While snow is one significant aspect to seasonal flooding in BC, weather during the freshet season also plays a key role, and flooding is possible in years with near normal or low snowpack,” it says.

Heavy precipitation, either short-duration events or prolonged periods of wet weather could still cause flooding.

The Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions experienced significant flood events over the past two years.