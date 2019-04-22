Those Old Time Radio Shows April 26-27
Friday, April 26:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 18, King Ascot & the Maid in Waiting; The Lone Ranger – Mustang mag Grows Grain
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Merton of the Movies
Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Lou Builds a House; Nick Carter, Master Detective – Case of the Persistent Beggars
Hour 4: The Line Up – Numbers Racket; The Whistler – The Twin
Saturday, April 27:
Hour 1: Phillip Marlowe – The Restless Day; My Favourite Husband – Math Contest
Hour 2: Mayor of the Town – Rocking Chair; The Silent Men – The Big Sneak
Hour 3: Life of Riley – Riley Breaks Peg’s Chinese Bowl; Wild Bill Hickok – Four Aces for Death
Hour 4: Box 13 – The Actors Alibi; Fibber McGee and Molly – Forty Percent Off
Hour 5: Dimension X – Nightmare; Calling all Cards – Murder of a Soul
