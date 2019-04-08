Woman injured as fire destroys home north of Port Hope

A woman suffered minor injuries as fire ripped through a house north of Port Hope on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Port Hope firefighters were notified of a structure fire on Forest Crescent at County Road 10 north of the hamlet of Garden Hill. They arrived to find the two-storey house engulfed in flames.

Crews from all three stations in Port Hope responded to try to get the blaze under control. Firefighters from neighbouring Hamilton Township were also called to provide assistance.

Neighbour Eric Naughle who was in his home said he heard an explosion. He initially thought a tree had fallen on his house but went outside and discovered the smoke billowing out of his neighbour’s house and he called 911.

A woman in the home was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has not been released.

