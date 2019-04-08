Former Guelph police chief Jeff DeRuyter named United Way campaign chair

Former Guelph police chief Jeff DeRuyter has been named the 2019 United Way campaign chair for Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin.

DeRuyter had previously said he planned to be involved in the community after announcing his retirement from the police force in September.

“Taking on this role seemed like the right fit, and I’m truly looking forward to the work ahead,” DeRuyter said in a statement on Monday.

DeRuyter was with Guelph police for 35 years and served as chief from 2015 until his retirement earlier this year. Former RCMP officer Gord Cobey was officially sworn in as the new chief on Thursday.

The United Way said the campaign cabinet includes more than a dozen community leaders from several sectors.

The volunteers provide leadership to the overall campaign, which runs from September to December.

The 2018 campaign raised more than $3.6 million.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff at the helm this year,” said executive director Ken Dardano. “Jeff’s knowledge of our funded agencies and the issues our community faces will be a tremendous asset, and we look forward to learning from him as well.”

The United Way funds a network of 73 local programs at 51 different organizations in Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin counties.