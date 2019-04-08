Cabane à Sucre carriage rides suspended after horse collapses

Carriage rides at a Saint-Eustache sugar shack have been temporarily halted after a video of a horse collapsing was widely shared on social media.

READ MORE: ‘It was just gut-wrenching’: Calèche horse dies on Montreal street

The horse was pulling a carriage at the Cabane à Sucre Constantin when people said they started to notice that it was having trouble breathing.

WATCH BELOW: Horse dies on Montreal Old Port street corner

A video filmed by a witness then shows the horse lying on its side on the ground.

READ MORE: Video of horse collapsed in Old Montreal renews calls to ban calèche industry

The mini-farm says the horses belong to a subcontractor and they will call in experts to evaluate the care of the animals.

“As abuse is not tolerated by our company, we prefer to suspend activity, pending the response of experts,” the sugar shack said.

“We want to assure all our customers that the health and well-being of the horses is very important to us.”

WATCH BELOW: Calèche horse collapses in Old Port of Montreal

It added that once the horse was detached from the carriage, it was able to stand up on its own.

Officials say carriage rides will only resume when proper conditions for the animals are met.

READ MORE: Caleche horses collapse in Old Port of Montreal

Other activities, such as the doll museum, inflatable games and puppet theatre, will still be offered.

WATCH BELOW: Tensions high at commemoration ceremony for deceased calèche horses