ACM Awards 2019: The complete list of winners

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) took place on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — and delivered big.

The annual celebration was hosted by country icon Reba McEntire who, only days prior, released her 33rd studio album, Stronger Than the Truth and invited more of the biggest stars in the industry to share the stage.

Out of the 14 award categories, Nashville-based country duo Dan + Shay took the lead with three wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Duo of the Year.

Somebody Like You superstar Keith Urban took home the award for Entertainer of the Year — his tenth ACM award overall — while up-and-comer Kacey Musgraves earned herself two awards.

Musgraves, 30, was awarded not only the Female Artist of the Year accolade but the impressive Album of the Year award, thanks to her latest studio album, Golden Hour (2018).

Among the various other winners included up-and-comer Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, who won the award for New Male Artist of the Year.

The legendary Dierks Bentley also left the ceremony with a smile on his face. The singer shared the Music Event of the Year award with the Brothers Osborne, thanks to their collaborative efforts on 2018’s Burning Man single.

The all-star cast of performers that dominated the stage on Sunday night included not only Luke Bryan but Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton and Maren Morris as well.

Urban, 51, also performed an enticing rendition of Foy Vance’s Burden in front of his wife Nicole Kidman.

The full list of 2019 ACM Award winners can be found below.

Complete list of 2019 ACM Award winners

** Winners for each category are bolded **

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Desperate Man — Eric Church

From A Room, Vol. 2 — Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain — Dierks Bentley

Record of the Year

Down to the Honkytonk — Jake Owen

Heaven — Kane Brown

Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Most People Are Good — Luke Bryan

Tequila — Dan + Shay

Video of the Year

Babe — Sugarland (ft. Taylor Swift)

Burn Out — Midland

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley (ft. Brothers Osborne)

Drunk Girl — Chris Janson

Shoot Me Straight — Brothers Osborne

Tequila — Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

Break Up in the End — Cole Swindell

Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton

Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Space Cowboy — Kacey Musgraves

Tequila — Dan + Shay

Yours — Russell Dickerson

Music Event of the Year

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley (ft. Brothers Osborne)

Drowns the Whiskey — Jason Aldean (ft. Miranda Lambert)

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright — David Lee Murphy (ft. Kenny Chesney)

Keeping Score — Dan + Shay (ft. Kelly Clarkson)

Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

