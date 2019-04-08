ACM Awards 2019: The complete list of winners

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) took place on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — and delivered big.
The annual celebration was hosted by country icon Reba McEntire who, only days prior, released her 33rd studio album, Stronger Than the Truth and invited more of the biggest stars in the industry to share the stage.
Out of the 14 award categories, Nashville-based country duo Dan + Shay took the lead with three wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Duo of the Year.
Somebody Like You superstar Keith Urban took home the award for Entertainer of the Year — his tenth ACM award overall — while up-and-comer Kacey Musgraves earned herself two awards.
Musgraves, 30, was awarded not only the Female Artist of the Year accolade but the impressive Album of the Year award, thanks to her latest studio album, Golden Hour (2018).
Kacey Musgraves accepts the Female Artist of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
Among the various other winners included up-and-comer Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, who won the award for New Male Artist of the Year.
The legendary Dierks Bentley also left the ceremony with a smile on his face. The singer shared the Music Event of the Year award with the Brothers Osborne, thanks to their collaborative efforts on 2018’s Burning Man single.
The all-star cast of performers that dominated the stage on Sunday night included not only Luke Bryan but Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton and Maren Morris as well.
Urban, 51, also performed an enticing rendition of Foy Vance’s Burden in front of his wife Nicole Kidman.
(L-R) Kacey Musgraves, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
The full list of 2019 ACM Award winners can be found below.
Complete list of 2019 ACM Award winners
** Winners for each category are bolded **
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Desperate Man — Eric Church
From A Room, Vol. 2 — Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain — Dierks Bentley
Record of the Year
Down to the Honkytonk — Jake Owen
Heaven — Kane Brown
Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Most People Are Good — Luke Bryan
Tequila — Dan + Shay
Video of the Year
Babe — Sugarland (ft. Taylor Swift)
Burn Out — Midland
Burning Man — Dierks Bentley (ft. Brothers Osborne)
Drunk Girl — Chris Janson
Shoot Me Straight — Brothers Osborne
Tequila — Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
Break Up in the End — Cole Swindell
Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton
Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Space Cowboy — Kacey Musgraves
Tequila — Dan + Shay
Yours — Russell Dickerson
Music Event of the Year
Burning Man — Dierks Bentley (ft. Brothers Osborne)
Drowns the Whiskey — Jason Aldean (ft. Miranda Lambert)
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright — David Lee Murphy (ft. Kenny Chesney)
Keeping Score — Dan + Shay (ft. Kelly Clarkson)
Meant to Be — Bebe Rexha (ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
