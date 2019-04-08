Crime
April 8, 2019 9:06 am

Police say ‘significant development’ expected in trial of neurosurgeon charged with killing wife

By Web Coordinator  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Catherine McDonald was in court with family and friends of the victim, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji. (April 1)

A A

Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected Monday in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon who is charged with killing his wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

Fric-Shamji’s beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

Prior to his arrest, Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

He and his wife both had advanced degrees in addition to their medical qualifications.

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Fric-Shamji had a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University, according to a biography in a research paper she published. Shamji has a PhD in biomedical engineering, also from Duke.

An investigation revealed she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Shamji will appear in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Wednesday and the trial was slated to start Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dr Elana Fric-Shamji
First Degree Murder
Mohammed Shamji
Mohammed Shamji Murder Trial
Mohammed Shamji Trial
Toronto neurosurgeon
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.