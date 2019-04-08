Police say ‘significant development’ expected in trial of neurosurgeon charged with killing wife

Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected Monday in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon who is charged with killing his wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

Fric-Shamji’s beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

Prior to his arrest, Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

He and his wife both had advanced degrees in addition to their medical qualifications.

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Fric-Shamji had a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University, according to a biography in a research paper she published. Shamji has a PhD in biomedical engineering, also from Duke.

An investigation revealed she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Shamji will appear in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Wednesday and the trial was slated to start Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

The Shamji case had been in pretrial motions last week at the Superior courthouse. All proceedings were under a publication ban. The jury selection was expected to start on Wednesday and the opening of the trial itself was slated for next Monday. I will be in court at 9:30 today — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 8, 2019